GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local couple renewed their wedding vows online today from their Gainesville church for the bride’s one-year anniversary of sobriety from meth addiction.
“He guides me along the right path,” said the church’s Associate Pastor, Adam Moody, during the ceremony.
“I’ve pretty much been on meth the whole time, pretty much 29 years,” said Valerie Tolbert.
This year, for their 29th wedding anniversary, they planned to renew their vows in front of family and friends.
“That they can see that there’s happiness even during a bad time, like the Coronavirus,” Valerie added.
Given the circumstances, they renewed their wedding vows after their Easter service live online from Crossover Church in Gainesville, where they go to celebrate their recovery.
“Just to get a new start without the meth in my life,” added Valerie.
They said their marriage has been under the influence of meth addiction nearly the entire time.
Donnie has been sober for three and a half years, and Valerie’s one year anniversary is a new beginning for them – both are now drug free.
“It gets better, all the time,” Donnie said.
“I love him more than ever,” Valerie added, “and I really wanted to help somebody to change their life, because mine is so much better.”
Adam Moody, the Associate Pastor, performed the ceremony. He’s is a good friend of theirs and also a former meth addict.
They want their story to give hope to anyone fighting addiction…especially during this isolating time.
“Stay strong, call for help if you need it,” said Valerie.
“And I want to encourage people who see this to know, that no matter how far you think you are from God, or how far you think your life is in turmoil with addiction, with drugs and alcohol, that there is a better out,” Moody said.
“I re-pronounce that they are, today, rededicated, as husband and wife, together, in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit,” said Moody during the ceremony, “you may kiss your bride.”
