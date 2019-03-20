ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- People pay big bucks to capture their wedding day through videos and pictures, hoping to relive what’s supposed to be the best day of your life.
But imagine after paying someone to film for you, they never deliver the final product.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke to a metro couple who said that’s exactly what happened to them.
Daniel and Bree Smith often look through pictures from July 20, 2018- the best day of their lives.
But there’s something missing. It's a video that they said was supposed to be filmed by a videographer named Chris Jones.
“He had a lot of followers, his ratings on Facebook were good, he had more than 10,000 followers on Instagram, so I thought he was pretty reputable,” said Bree Smith.
They hired him for $1500. He showed up and supposedly shot the video.
“There was supposed to be like a teaser video, I guess you could say, like a minute-long teaser video, he was supposed to give to us within the first week, and we never got that,” Smith added.
Months went by, and no updates.
Smith said she reached out in September and was told he was in the final stages of editing.
“He’s been a major headache for eight months now,” added Smith.
Eventually, he stopped responding.
“I asked a local photographer if she knew him, because she was a mutual friend with him on Facebook, and she posted on a local photography page on Facebook asking if anyone knew him, and people responded that he had a bad reputation,” Smith said.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern reached out to Jones multiple times. He also responded at first, but eventually stopped responding.
“We trusted him to do this for us, basically be a part of our wedding, let us relive it, then we get nothing…my grandfather was ordained, it was his first time, and it was special and now we don’t have it,” said Daniel Smith.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern found multiple negative reviews of Jones’ businesses online.
His previous businesses are listed under the names CJ Photography and Design and White Anchor Creative, or White Anchor Films.
Both businesses have since been dissolved by the Secretary of State’s Office for failure to deliver its annual registration and/or failure to maintain a registered agent or registered office in the state of Georgia.
“By the time it reached January, six months were up, we still hadn’t heard from him, he wouldn’t answer my calls, my texts, and when he did it was just excuses after excuses,” Smith said.
The couple is warning others now because since he changes his company name, it’s hard to see all the previous reviews.
“Definitely don’t just get excited about someone’s work like I did, research them, and not just from one source, research multiple, see if they’ve had other companies that have closed, or if they’re just renaming their brand,” added Smith.
The Smiths said Jones claimed he sent the video three or four times now but couldn’t provide a tracking number.
They said this is a good lesson for anyone thinking of hiring a videographer for your wedding. They are urging others to make sure they do your research.
Over the phone Jones didn’t deny his failure to deliver, but instead claimed the Smith’s complaint was motivated by their friendship with his ex-wife, whom the Smiths said they don’t even know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.