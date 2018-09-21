The group Georgia Commute Options will pay you to take mass transit instead of driving.
The program is called Gimme Five.
You can earn five dollars a day, up to $150, to try any new commute option besides driving alone. You can bike, walk, take MARTA or carpool.
Today is the deadline to sign up. Click here to sign-up.
