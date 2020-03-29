CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local nonprofit delivering food to needy children while school is out is asking for the community’s help.
Fill Ministries Meals By Grace program depends on their refrigerated truck. But it recently broke down, and they need a new one to ensure hundreds of children in our community don’t go hungry.
Suellen Daniels, the Executive Director of the program, said in the very first week of the kids being out of school, the requests for food were up 31%. They’re hoping you can help them continue their deliveries.
“We’re working very hard to be able to stay functioning, because we can’t even begin to imagine what would happen to these families if the rules changed yet again, and we couldn’t deliver food to these families, what would happen to these children?” Daniels said.
Normally, there’s about 300 to 400 people who come together every Sunday afternoon to prepare and home-deliver food to dozens of families.
“The food bank doesn’t have a lot of food right now,” said Daniels.
School social workers recommend families who are in need, but the coronavirus has dramatically increased the amount of needy families since kids are out of school.
“We have all these families that were doing okay, that are all of a sudden calling their school social worker going, I don’t know what to do,” added Daniels, “We’re feeding about 600-700 people a week.”
On top of that, they’ve had to change the way they do things to ensure everyone is keeping a safe distance, cleaning even more than usual, and delivering items instead of allowing people to come and shop.
“Whenever we’re getting all of these phone calls from all over the metro area from people wanting to give us salvaged food, and we don’t have a way to pick it up because our truck broke down,” said Daniels.
After hearing about the need, Melissa Gibson, a local photographer, started a fundraiser in her community to help cover some of the cost.
“This is a charity that works with the school system to identity children whose only meal might be at school,” said Gibson.
Meals By Grace is asking for food donations and donations to lease a new refrigerated truck to pick up salvaged food from restaurants or distributors who no longer need the food since so many places are closed.
“They want to get rid of that food in a safe way, before it expires or goes bad,” Daniels added. “We have Good Samaritan laws in the state of Georgia which prohibit anyone from having liability for donated salvaged food….I have children who need food every day, and the only way we can get their food is if we can pick up food, and the only way we can pick up food is if we’ve got that truck.”
For more information:
https://mealsbygrace.org/DonateOpts.aspx
https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/the-milton-front-steps-project
