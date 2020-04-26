MADISON, Ga. (CBS46) -- There’s a vulnerable group of people struggling during the coronavirus, and a local non-profit is asking for help getting care packages to them.
That nonprofit is working to get basic necessities to the blind and visually impaired out in the rural communities.
“When you have a disability, you’re limited as is,” said Rita Harris, the Founder and President Of Living Life Team, Inc.
After losing 80-percent of her vision, and not having a support system in her area, Rita Harris started Living Life Team in 2016.
“A nonprofit organization that provides a support system for people who are blind or visually impaired,” Harris said.
The organization helps the blind and visually impaired become independent…but the Coronavirus pandemic has caused any progress to come to a screeching halt.
“You have to stay in, and you’re not able to work on your independence as much,” added Harris, “You also have to rely on other people even more.”
That’s why they’re asking for donations, and volunteers to help pack and deliver care packages to their homes.
“Food items, grocery items, cleaning items, really items they may need,” Harris added.
Currently, many of these people don’t have access to grocery stores, some live alone, and some don’t have a support system.
“Especially in the rural areas, where resources are very limited, and our main goal is to just help people who are blind and visually impaired, help them gain confidence so they can get on their way to independent living and live productive lives,” said Harris, “There’s always someone who is worse off than you are in your situation, but we’re all in this together, and we all need to support each other.”
For more information on how you can help visit: https://livinglifeteam.net/
