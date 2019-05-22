ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) If you thing it' shot outside, imagine the temperature inside your packed car. It can be deadly.
That's why state agencies are kicking off safety campaigns to raise awareness about not leaving children in the car.
Temperatures can rise quickly inside a car sitting in the sun. That's why the governor's office along with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning decided to kick off the "Look Again" campaign -- reminding people to look again to ensure they aren't leaving a child behind.
If you happen to see a child suffering in a car, you should call 911 and let police handle it. As a last resort, you can try breaking in yourself but it might not be easy.
