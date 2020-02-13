HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash forced the closure of the southbound lanes on I-75 near the I-675 split in Henry County for several hours but the roadway has since reopened.
Traffic was diverted off of the highway and onto SR 138 and the exit ramp onto SB I-75 from SR 138 was closed as well.
No word on what caused the crash or if any injuries were sustained.
