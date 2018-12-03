CALHOUN, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities have evacuated several homes in Calhoun after a makeshift meth lab was discovered at a residence.
Calhoun is about 70 miles north of Atlanta.
The meth lab was discovered on Calhoun Avenue. The Calhoun Crossing Apartment Complex was evacuated as well as homes in the surrounding area.
“We are asking everyone to stay clear of the area of Calhoun Ave. and Harlan St. due to the dangers of possible exposure to Hazardous Material” Chief Tony Pyle.
CBS46 is still gathering details at this time. Stay tuned to CBS46 for the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.