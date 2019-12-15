ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A local man who worked security at Atlanta’s 1996 Olympics is speaking out about Richard Jewell -- a hero who was falsely accused in the bombing – and the movie about him that came out this weekend.
It’s been 23 years since Centennial Olympic Park was bombed during the 1996 Olympics. Joseph Grimaldi said he’ll never forget what happened that day, and he also shared pictures from his first-hand experience.
“It was a great party, 24/7,” Grimaldi said, as he described the time before the bomb went off.
The tone of the 1996 Olympics held at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park changed halfway through when three pipe bombs went off killing two people and injuring more than 100 at a free concert.
“The bomb went off around 1:30, so we were all getting settled back in,” Grimaldi said.
He was working the protection detail for the Olympic basketball team – the Dream Team.
“That’s one of the GBI agents who came in the next morning,” he said, as he pointed to a photo he took.
They had just gotten back to the Omni Hotel — a couple hundred yards from where the bomb went off – when they heard a loud boom.
“The bomb was tremendous,” Grimaldi said, “Then, we saw everybody running.”
He’s planning on seeing the movie, Richard Jewell, as he wants to see how it’s portrayed.
“He was just an ordinary guy, going through an extraordinary circumstance, and the media roasted him,” he said.
Security guard, Richard Jewell, discovered the bomb. Terrorist Eric Rudolph was behind the bombing. He carried out three bombings after the bombing at the 1996 Olympics. He wasn’t captured until years later.
“We have to remember those lives that were lost in these situations and circumstances,” Grimaldi said.
Richard Jewell died in 2007 of a heart attack at 44 years old.
