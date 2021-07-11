PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- Hiram Police are investigating a shooting incident, which involved a truck slamming into a bar after the customer was asked to leave Saturday evening.
A police spokesperson says the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at 278 South Bar, located on Atlanta Highway in Paulding County.
The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Eduardo Morales.
The preliminary investigation reveals Morales left his consulate card at the bar, which was issued by the Mexican government. The card showed a Woodstock, Georgia address along with his identification.
Police say he was asked to leave the bar because he was intoxicated.
According to officials after Morales left the bar, he returned a short time later driving a black Dodge Ram 2500, where he pulled up to the front of the business.
Morales began firing a gun into the establishment through the window of his truck.
Police tell CBS46 News after his weapon was empty, he then drove his truck into the bar through the front doors striking numerous customers.
His truck stopped when it hit the bar, and Morales attempted to back out of the bar, but the truck got stuck, police say.
At that point, Morales attempted to reload his weapon but was pulled from the car and held by customers of the bar, until law enforcement arrived.
We have learned one person inside the bar was grazed by a bullet and another customer was hit twice by the truck and was treated and released from the hospital.
Investigators say Morales suffered minor injuries while being detained by customers.
Morales was treated at a local hospital and then taken to the Paulding County Jail.
Officials learned some of the patrons fled the bar before police arrived. Police are urging witnesses to please get in touch with Lieutenant Michael Wilson, Hiram Police, at 770-943-3807.
Stick with CBS46 News as we learn more details.
