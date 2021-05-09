GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)- One man is in custody following a deadly shooting on Saturday at a hotel in Norcross.
According to investigators, a Hispanic man was found dead in room 229 at the Norcross Inn and Suites Hotel located at 6650 Bay Circle around 8:50 p.m.
Officials tell CBS46 News multiple shots were fired into the hotel room striking the victim. The victim’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.
Police said during the investigation, Demetrius Tyree Martin, 33 was identified as the shooter. Martin returned to the scene while officers were still investigating the incident.
Martin is facing multiple charges. According to police, the incident appears to be domestic-related.
