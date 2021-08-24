ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating what led to a shooting that injured one person Tuesday morning.
Around 11:54 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Lakewood Avenue in southwest Atlanta after receiving a person shot call.
When they arrived to the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound; he was reported alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Atlanta Police told CBS46 News that they were unable to establish a crime scene and locate any witnesses or shell casings consistent to where the victim stated the shooting occurred.
No suspect information has been released at this time, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
