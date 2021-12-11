ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide on Saturday morning in the 400 block of Central Avenue SW near Rawson Street.
MAP OF THE AREA
Police say they found a man who had been shot on the sidewalk at approximately 10:25 a.m.
At this time, no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
Check back for updates.
