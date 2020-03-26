CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles while walking down Highway 92 in Cherokee County early Thursday morning.
The crash forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of the highway at Woodland Drive but the roadway has since reopened.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says the victim, only identified as a 65 year-old man, was wearing dark clothing and was not in the crosswalk when he was hit. Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
Hwy. 92 eastbound at Woodland Dr. is shut down due to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Avoid the area if possible.— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) March 26, 2020
