DeKalb County, Ga. (CBS46)-- A man is in custody after shooting a woman to death at an apartment in Chamblee.
Chamblee police officers responded to the Bedford Park Apartments for reports of a woman who had been shot inside her apartment.
The victim has been identified as Adrian Jimeax Garrison; she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, and the suspect has been named Christopher Leonard Martin.
The Preliminary investigation suggests Garrison’s cellphone along with her husband's were stolen.
Law enforcement managed to track down Martin’s car using the stolen cell phones, along with the City’s License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras, after obtaining a partial description of Martin’s car, police said.
Investigators located Martin at the Hairston Woods Apartments apartment complex in Stone Mountain, where he was arrested.
Officials determined the motive in the shooting was drug-related and Martin and Garrison knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.