Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46)
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceville.
The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at a home on the 700 block of Alex Lane.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers were called to the home for a domestic dispute.
A woman who lives at the home told police that her ex-husband physically assaulted her.
When officers arrived, the ex-husband, later identified as 57 year-old William Payton, came to the front door with a firearm. Officers commanded him to drop his weapon but he didn't comply.
Officers then shot Payton multiple times.
He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
The GBI is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
