ATLANTA (CBS46)- Atlanta police are looking for suspect information and investigating circumstances surrounding a man shot multiple times.
According to investigators, officers responded to a shooting call in the downtown area near the 200 blocks of Peachtree Street Northeast around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The preliminary information suggests, the victim was leaving a bar and grill when the shooting occurred.
Authorities tell us the male went to the hospital in stable condition.
Details are limited, but the story will be updated when new information is available.
