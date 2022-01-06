DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) — Dunwoody police are investigating a shooting in the 4700 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road.
It is believed the shooting took place early Thursday afternoon. A man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, it is not known if anyone has been arrested.
Check back for updates to this story.
MAP OF THE AREA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.