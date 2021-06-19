ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Police are working to understand why a man was shot several times and searching for suspects.
According to authorities, officers responded to the call around 10:02 p.m. on Friday at 374 Cleveland Avenue.
The victim said there was a verbal fight which resulted in the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting.
The preliminary investigation reveals two males left the scene in a small Sedan and there could be other suspects involved.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
