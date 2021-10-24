DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting, which they say appears to have been prompted by an argument.
According to police, the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on Friday at the Chevron on Redan Road in Stone Mountain.
Investigators say, the victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police tell us the suspect William Reid, 38, was arrested and charged with Murder.
