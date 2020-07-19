DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead after he was stabbed multiple times Sunday morning.
Police say Lucas Andres Cruz Guzman was found shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday at Paramont Apartments in the 4200 block of Pleasant Lake Village Lane in Duluth. Guzman was at a party when he became involved in an altercation with three other people, police say.
The altercation continued outside the apartment where the victim was ultimately stabbed multiple times. Three suspects were identified and taken to police headquarters for interviews. They were subsequently charged with Guzman's murder.
Police say a good Samaritan saw Guzman on their way to work and stopped to render aid. They called 911 and officers arrived a short time later. When they found Guzman, they say he sustained a traumatic injury to the torso.
CBS46 has not yet confirmed the man's age, but police said he appears to be between 20 and 30 years old.
Anyone with information should contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-053249
