ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police Officer’s (APD) responded to a person shot call at the Inn at West Peachtree located at 330 W Peachtree Street NW, early Monday morning.

When officers arrived, they found the victim Ladarrius Antoine, 31 suffering from a minor graze wound, say police.

According to a police spokesperson, Antoine told the officer he was staying with a woman he met online at a hotel. There was a knock on the hotel room door, the lady opened the door, and fled.

The preliminary investigation suggests, outside the door was a man, he fired a shot at Antoine before running away.

Antoine was treated and since then released from the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.

