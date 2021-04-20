Willie Thompson, 62, of Marietta is in custody and facing charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.
Marietta police officers responded to the call at 227 Goldie Drive, regarding a domestic violence report on Monday evening.
According to a police spokesperson, the preliminary call indicated a woman was shot and Thompson' was intoxicated inside the home.
The victim Felicia Sullivan, 50, of Marietta, was treated on the scene for two gunshot wounds.
Despite lifesaving efforts made by first responders, Sullivan' was pronounced dead at the home, say police.
Thompson’ was taken into questioning, where he was later booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of domestic violence, Marietta Police Department is urging the public to please have the courage to contact one of these agencies:
The national domestic violence hotline number is 800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also log onto their secure website and chat with live counselors via this link: https://www.thehotline.org/.
Locally, you can also get help from LiveSafe Resources hotline at 770-427-3390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.