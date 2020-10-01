Greene has a lifetime of business experience behind her, between working in her family's company to managing a commercial construction company with her husband to even growing, and later selling, a CrossFit gym.
She holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Georgia. This upcoming election marks Greene's first time running for political office.
Campaign: https://www.marjorietaylorgreene.com/
Issues: Greene supports completion of the border wall, is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, and is a pro-life advocate intending to co-sponsor the Life at Conception Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.