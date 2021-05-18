ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is hosting a job fair for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
The event will take place outside the MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on 2424 Piedmont Road Northeast in Atlanta.
Marta is seeking both part-time and full-time employees.
Competitive pay starts at $17.39 an hour for operators and $23.44 an hour for technicians
Interested applicants must have a competent driving license (CDL) to interview, 21 years of age or older, and have a high-school diploma.
For technician’s class c license and additional requirements are required.
Ti more information on specifics click here.
