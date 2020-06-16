MARTA
Courtesy: MARTA

ATLANTA (CBS46)—MARTA police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say may be involved in a robbery.

According to a press release, the alleged robbery occurred on June 13 at 7:00 a.m. The incident reportedly happened on a bus at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone and Burbank Drive in southwest Atlanta.

MARTA police released a picture of a man, and they are asking anyone with information to call MARTA Police at 404-848-4911.

