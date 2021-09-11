ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Fire Rescue units responded to a massive fire at an apartment building at 2980 Delmar Lane NW Saturday.
When fire crews arrived, they found a 2-story, multi-family unit engulfed in flames.
The 12 apartment homes inside the building were destroyed.
The Georgia Red Cross was called to the scene to assist displaced residents.
All residents were able to evacuate unharmed. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is not yet determined.
