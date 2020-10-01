Matt Lieberman (D) is running in a special election to the U.S. Senate. He is the son of former Connecticut Attorney General, U.S. Senator (represented Connecticut), and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Joe Lieberman. Lieberman is a former lawyer and educator.
Campaign: https://liebermanforsenate.com/
Matt Lieberman on the issues:
Environment
- Climate change crisis is real.
- Must take bold, immediate action to combat the effects.
- Critical to acknowledge the science and support steps like reducing the use of fossil fuels with the goal of achieving net zero emissions, re-entering the Paris Climate Accords, and investment in clean energy technology to protect planet for future generations.
- Must reach net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.
Gun Safety
- Must end gun violence epidemic.
- Supports universal background checks and a ban on the civilian purchase of weapons of war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.