Matt Lieberman (D) is running in a special election to the U.S. Senate. He is the son of former Connecticut Attorney General, U.S. Senator (represented Connecticut), and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Joe Lieberman. Lieberman is a former lawyer and educator.

Campaign: https://liebermanforsenate.com/

Matt Lieberman on the issues:

Environment

  • Climate change crisis is real.
  • Must take bold, immediate action to combat the effects.
  • Critical to acknowledge the science and support steps like reducing the use of fossil fuels with the goal of achieving net zero emissions, re-entering the Paris Climate Accords, and investment in clean energy technology to protect planet for future generations.
  • Must reach net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.

Gun Safety

  • Must end gun violence epidemic.
  • Supports universal background checks and a ban on the civilian purchase of weapons of war.

