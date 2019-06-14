SENOIA, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Coweta County have located a missing disabled man and the Mattie's Call issued has been cancelled.
William Bell, 54, was last seen at around 12 p.m. on Thursday at his residence in Senoia.
He was found Friday morning.
