Mattie's Call: 36-year-old Jaykumar Patel missing from Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — Have you seen him? Clayton County police are asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old Indian man who was reported missing from his home along the 5000 block of Highway 85 before midnight on Thursday.
Jaykumar Patel, who has Schizophrenia, left his residence in a 2018 Toyota Corolla with license plate number CJH5093. Patel is described as being 5-foot-7-inches and weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing tan cargo pants, a black jacket and black loafers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaykumar is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
