ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing Atlanta woman.
The Emory Police Department issued a Mattie's Call for 57-year-old Tiola Laverne Vaughan. Police say she was last seen on Friday on the 500 block of Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta.
Vaughan has been diagnosed with paranoid Schizophrenia. She was described wearing a gray Georgia Tech sweatshirt, brown pants, black shoes with lime green shoes, and a gray face mask.
Anyone who sees her should immediately call Emory Police at 404-727-8005.
