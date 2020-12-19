Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms extended several COVID-19 related executive orders.
According to a spokesperson with the mayor’s office, Mayor Bottoms reissued a moratorium on residential evictions and filings in sponsored and funded housing units and housing developments, through March 31, 2021.
Mayor Bottoms’ executive order on evictions only applies to the following entities: The Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development.
In addition, Mayor Bottoms reissued orders to instructs the Atlanta Department of Watershed keep water services at customers’ homes through January 31, 2021.
Atlanta will continue its Hazard Pay Policy starting January 1, 2021, and continue on a month-to-month basis until:
• an approved vaccine is readily available to front-line City of Atlanta employees; and/or
• the City of Atlanta has resumed operation of services through the return of non-mission critical employees to the physical workplace.
Also, the city of Atlanta will not impose penalties against individuals or businesses who have unpaid taxes following the April 1, 2020 deadline, with the order remaining effective through January 31, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.