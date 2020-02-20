McDonald's awarded $40,000 in Golden Grants to education professional in metro Atlanta Wednesday.
The grants -- awarded by Greater Atlanta McDonald's owners and operators -- are part of an Atlanta-exclusive program that provides a resource for teachers and other individuals who commit to inspiring K-12 student learning, according to a release from the company.
"It felt so exciting," says Dyan Earnhart of Paulding County, the recipient of a $20,000 grant. "I'm just so thrilled for the opportunity, and I get to support all those children I work with on a daily basis. It's going to make such a difference in their lives."
David Hamilton, a McDonald's franchisee and president of the McDonald's Owners-Operators Association of Atlanta, agreed.
"McDonald's has always been about giving back to the community," says Hamilton. "It starts with our Ronald McDonald house charities, and then locally, things like Golden Grants...our Archways for Opportunity Education program. So it's just the things we do. You'll find that McDonald's operators just love giving back to the community that have treated them so well over the years."
Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan says the grants could go toward producing the next leaders in Georgia.
"I know there's a bunch of well-deserving organizations out there, but none more deserving than what Help is doing for the students at risk in Paulding County," says Dugan. "For all we know, this may be the bump that has the next doctor, the next lawyer, the next state senator that comes out of there."
A $10,000 grant was also awarded to a recipient from the Newton County Foundation for Educational Services, in addition to ten separate grants for $1,000.
"Local educators jump online, fill out an application, talk about what they would like the funds to go to," says Hamilton. "Then we have a team of folks that screen them, and we make our selections and come up with the winners."
The grants were awarded at the Georgia State Capitol, and included owners and operators from metro Atlanta McDonald's restaurants, state senators from Paulding and Newton counties, and CBS46's Rodney Harris.
