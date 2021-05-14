ATLANTA (CBS46) - McDonald’s restaurants across Georgia are kicking off a summer hiring initiative starting on Sunday, May 16 – Saturday, May 22.
According to McDonald’s public spokesperson, Local franchisees and McDonald’s company restaurants expect to hire more than 13,000 employees in Georgia, and 5,300 across the Greater Atlanta market and 520 employees in the city of Atlanta.
Greater Atlanta McDonald’s have created a new set of employee perks, including paid time off, career learning opportunities, free employee meals, and competitive wages in addition to flexible schedules.
Job seekers are encouraged to visit McDonalds.com/careers to apply at a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.
