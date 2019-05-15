Melissa Stern joined the CBS46 news team in December 2018.
She comes from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, attended the University of Florida, and loves sharing that information with everyone now that she’s in Bulldog territory.
She’s excited to be covering news that matters to Georgians after spending more than seven years in the Midwest.
She started at KOLR10 in Springfield, Missouri, spent five years at FOX4 in Kansas City, Missouri, and stayed focused to land her dream job as a reporter in a big market in the south.
She’s interviewed politicians, including the Governor Greitens regarding the cheating scandal, famous athletes, like Patrick Mahomes, and won an award in Kansas City for being a “mover and shaker” as a young professional making an impact in the community.
When she’s not covering breaking news, or stories that help people in the community, you can catch her spending time with family and friends, staying active, playing in kickball recreational leagues, and trying new restaurants and rating them with her Yelp Elite status.
She loves meeting new people and telling your stories, so if you have a story idea, you can reach her at Melissa.Stern@CBS46.com.
