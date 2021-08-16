HENRY COUNTY, Ga (CBS46)-- Damon Benson, a metro Atlanta senior at Eagle’s Landing High School in McDonough, Georgia spent the summer earning his FAA Private Pilot’s license.
Benson received a scholarship from the Navy to attend an eight-week intensive training program at Delaware State University.
The program aims to expose minority students to naval aviation.
“Just the experience all in itself being able to fly an aircraft at 17 years of age, it's just something that I never could have thought of. It was something that was possible during this program,” said Benson.
Benson said in an interview with the Navy he has dreamt of this for years.
“From a young age going to the air shows, watching the Blue Angels, I’ve always been fascinated with the FAA teams. That is my goal, once I get into the Navy the F18 or F35, whichever comes, I wouldn’t be opposed to flying either of them.”
Benson adds, “whatever you feel like you want to do be passionate in it and do it no matter what it is.”
Benson has a 4.0 GPA and is a Commanding Officer for his high school JROTC unit.
