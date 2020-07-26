DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- While many are seeking a place of refuge during times like these – it’s not possible to congregate in places of worship due to the coronavirus.
Many churches are taking a different approach to protect the congregation.
“In the African American church, we’re kind of touchy feely, we like to hug, shake hands, really talk to our neighbors during our worship experience, and that has been eliminated at this point in time,” said Pastor John Hurst, of Lilly Hill Baptist Church.
Lilly Hill Baptist Church in downtown Decatur has been around for 107 years, it was founded in 1913.
“This is the oldest African American church in the city of Decatur,” added Hurst.
As a result of CDC and medical expert guidance, the church, like many others, has made the challenging decision to remain closed… but continues to conduct worship services virtually.
“We’re relying on telephone and social media to connect with our members,” Hurst said.
The majority of members that belong to this predominately African American church are elderly or contain some pre-existing conditions.
“We want to get back into our building, but we’re also a senior based church, in other words, we have a lot of seniors in our church, who are being mostly affected by COVID-19,” Hurst added.
Pastor Hurst said many people seek the church as a place of refuge during times like these.
“It became a beacon for this city of Decatur community,” said Hurst.
And while the coronavirus worsens the many challenges this church community already faces, they’re relying on faith to get them through.
“If we take care of God’s people, God will continue to take care of us,” Hurst said.
