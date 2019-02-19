ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Ollie's Outlet and hosting its first ever wedding dress bonanza ahead of the approaching wedding and prom season.
Nearly 29,000 wedding, formal, prom and bridesmaids dresses will be sold at significantly cheaper prices than what's listed on the tag! Blowout prices include wedding dresses for as low as $199.99 and prom dresses for as low as $39.99.
The sale takes place from Thursday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. through Monday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Ollie's locations across metro Atlanta
- Duluth: 3850 Venture Drive
- Marietta: 2359 Windy Hill Road SE #400
- Canton: 1750 Glynn Street N, Suite A
- Dublin: 2101 Veterans Boulevard
