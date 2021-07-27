CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The man accused of carrying out a string of deadly metro Atlanta spa shootings entered a guilty plea Tuesday morning for four of the eight murders.
Robert Aaron Long plead guilty for the murders of four people at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County. Long entered guilty pleas for all 23 counts in the indictment.
He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Long is accused in the March 16 attacks at three different massage parlors. Four people were found fatally shot at Young's Asian Massage on Highway 92 in Acworth. Among the dead were two Asian-American females, a white female and a white male.
Later, four women, all of Asian descent, were shot and killed at two businesses ('Gold Spa' and 'Aromatherapy') on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
Long told police that the attack was not racially motivated and claimed to have a “sex addiction,” with authorities saying he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation.
