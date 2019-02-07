ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 has learned former Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Mike Vick has been cut from the coaching staff of the Atlanta Legends.
The Alliance of American Football kicks off its inaugural season this weekend in Orlando on Saturday.
Vick was named offensive coordinator months ago but he hasn't been with the team all week because of his prior commitments to Fox Sports.
In less than a month, the team has lost Vick and Brad Childress who was supposed to be the head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.