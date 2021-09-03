CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46)—Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 31, 2021.
Police identified her as Rebecca Dennis, 32, of Hampton, Georgia.
Officials describe Dennis as a white woman with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5-3 tall, and 150 lbs.
Her last known location was on the 800 Block of Walden Landing Drive in Hampton.
A police spokesperson said Dennis is diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizoaffective disorders.
Anyone with information can contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
