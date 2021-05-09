HALL County, ga. (CBS46)- Investigators have found a missing person, who went missing at some point on Saturday after getting out of a boat in Lake Lanier.
Authorities have identified the missing boater as Anthony Saintil, Jr., 23, of Stockbridge.
On Sunday just before 1:00 p.m. Game Wardens located Saintil with sector scan sonar at the mouth of Balus Creek.
Officials tell CBS46 News, they confirmed the body with a remote-operated vehicle, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office dive team made the recovery in 44 feet of water.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources also assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.