ROME, Ga (CBS46) -- The search for a missing 19-year-old has ended with her being found safe.
Late Sunday night, the Polk County Police Department said that Abbie Godfrey had been located.
They thanked everyone who had helped find Abbie.
The teen had not been seen since 1am Friday morning in Rome.
They have not released details about what happened.
