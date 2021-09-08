More rain fell in east Cobb County and north Fulton County Wednesday morning than what the city of Atlanta typically sees during the entire month of September.
While most of us were asleep early Wednesday, storms produced nearly 6 inches of rain from east Cobb County to north Fulton County.
Sewell Mill Creek on Roswell Road in east Marietta picked up 5.98 inches of rain Wednesday. CBS46 Pinpoint Radar also showed nearly 6 inches of rain from midnight through 6 a.m. in the same area, with some unofficial rain reports of nearly 7 inches in north Fulton County.
For perspective, the city of Atlanta normally receives 3.82 inches of rain for the entire month of September, based on the official reporting site for Atlanta at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport -- southwest of downtown Atlanta.
Several counties north of the city of Atlanta were under flash flood warnings for the Wednesday morning commute, with multiple roads closed due to flooding.
Wednesday morning was a reminder that it only takes 2 feet of water to disable your vehicle. If you're ever under a flash flood warning, always remember to Turn Around, Don't Drown.
Click here to follow the latest forecast for Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.