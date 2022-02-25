ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two lanes are closed on Interstate 20 westbound and Interstate 285 northbound following a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to Atlanta Police Department.
At least two people were injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
8 car pileup with injuries is blocking 2 right lanes is causing big delays on I-20/wb near I-285 on the Westside in Fulton Co. @ATLFireRescue and #GSP on scene. #ATLtraffic #BreakingNews @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/murH1svjAq— Chopper46 (@Chopper_CBS46) February 25, 2022
Drivers may want to seek alternate routes.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
