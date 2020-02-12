GWINNETT Co., GA (CBS46)—The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office announced a man on bond for a murder charge was arrested with two other men by the Fugitive Unit.
According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Smith was wanted by the Gwinnett County police on robbery, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment charges. The charges stem from an incident that happened on January 13.
Smith was already out on bond from another metro-Atlanta county for murder charges, Gwinnett Sheriff wrote.
When investigators located Smith, he was with Pharaoh Johnson and Thomas St. Patrick, officials said.
All three suspects attempted to break into an unmarked vehicle occupied by a Gwinnett Sheriff’s investigator officials reported.
Gwinnett officials said Johnson is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment, and St. Patrick was wanted on weapons related charges.
The individuals were quickly arrested by the investigator with the assistance of fellow investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.