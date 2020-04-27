WASHINGTON (CBS46) Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020.
Pelosi made the announcement Sunday and Biden uploaded a video of her doing so on his official YouTube channel.
It's the latest endorsement from high-profile people that Biden has recently received. He's been endorsed by former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Al Gore.
WATCH the entire video by Clicking here.
