ATLANTA (CBS46)—A national union representing nurses across the county is urging elected officials to protect health care workers as the nation grapples with coronavirus.
On Monday, National Nurses United Union sent a letter to Vice President Pence and other government officials demanding all health care workers receive the highest level of available protection, and urging congress to immediately pass a spending package to address the outbreak.
“As the nation braces to confront the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that is quickly spreading across the world, National Nurses United, the largest union for registered nurses in the United States, has been closely monitoring the situation in our hospitals,” wrote the presidents of NNU, registered nurses Deborah Burger, Zenei Cortez, and Jean Ross.
“It is critical that the federal government take quick and meaningful steps to urgently protect the public from this outbreak.”
The union urged the administration and Congress to adopt the following:
1. Ensure that all nurses and health care workers receive the highest level of protection in their workplaces, as determined by the precautionary principle, which means erring on the side of safety and taking action even before you know something is unsafe.
2. Improve the Centers for Disease Control screening criteria and testing capacity to ensure prompt recognition of and response to new cases.
3. Promulgate an Emergency Temporary Standard through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to protect health care workers from emerging infectious diseases as soon as possible.
4. Ensure that any vaccine or treatment that is developed with U.S. taxpayer dollars is provided to the public for free.
5. Act immediately to pass an emergency spending package to fully fund the response to this outbreak, including dedicated funds for protective equipment for workers, temporary paid sick leave, and coverage of all treatment, care, and services for people with potential COVID-19 infection.
Click here https://bit.ly/2TtGIou to view a copy of the letter the group sent to elected officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.