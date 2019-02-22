Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Customers of Navy Federal Credit Union experienced banking issues regarding deposits Friday morning but things are back to normal.
The organization tweeted Friday morning that many customers were having trouble seeing deposits made at Navy Federal Credit Union locations.
However, the bank says the deposits were going through but customers were unable to see them.
Things returned to normal around 9:45 a.m.
We're aware members are unable to see their deposits, but deposits have been posted. We're working on this and will provide updates here once deposits are visible. Members can access our mobile app and online banking. Phone service may not be available due to high volume.— Navy Federal (@NavyFederal) February 22, 2019
We're aware of a deposit issue. We're working on this and will provide updates here once deposits are available. Members can access our mobile app. Phone service is currently unavailable due to high volume. Be assured we are working to get everything back to normal asap.— Navy Federal (@NavyFederal) February 22, 2019
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
